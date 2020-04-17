UofL Health raises awareness for Donate Life Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – April 17 is National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.
Thousands of people across the country are currently in need a life-saving transplant.
Melissa Pipes received a heart transplant on April 17, 2017. Now three years later, she's still thankful.
"I have a purpose here in life,” Pipes said, “and I'm going to fulfill that purpose. I can't wipe the smile off my face. I have a new outlook on life."
She is extremely grateful for her donor and the family they left behind.
"I thank God each and every day for each second that I get to spend,” Pipes said, “and I thank my donor family. I pray every night for my donor family, for what they gave up, but still my donor lives on."
Pipes has been on the other end of organ donation as well. Her husband’s organs were donated after he was killed in in an ATV accident.
On Friday, UofL Health workers were dressed in blue and green to bring awareness to organ donation.
They raised a Donate Life flag to serve as a reminder of one way you can save a life and the lives that have been lost.
UofL Health also hosted a moment of silence for 1 minute and 14 seconds in honor of the nearly 114,000 people waiting for a transplant.