UofL’s Jones and Shook both picked in WNBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville guard Jazmine Jones and forward Kylee Shook were selected in back-to-back picks by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday night. Jones went 12th overall and was the final pick of the first round, while Shook went 13th.
Jones is the fourth UofL player to be selected in the first found, joined by Asia Durr, Shoni Schimmel and Angel McCoughtry.
It marks the second straight season where at least two Louisville players have been selected in the WNBA Draft. Last season, three Cardinals were selected as Durr went second overall to the New York Liberty, Arica Carter went 32nd to the Phoenix Mercury and Sam Fuehring went 34th to the Washington Mystics.
Official release from UofL sports information
