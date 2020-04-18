Attorney General Cameron files amicus brief in support of drive-in worship services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced the filing of an amicus brief in support of On Fire Christian Church in Louisville’s First Amendment rights to have drive-in church services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The filing before the United States District Court comes as On Fire Christian Center is seeking a preliminary junction against the city of Louisville and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. The city tried to prohibit drive-in church services during the health crisis following Governor Andy Beshear’s orders to prohibit mass gatherings back on March 19.
Last week, a federal judge granted On Fire’s request for a temporary restraining order, which allowed the church to have a drive-in service on Easter Sunday.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in the filing that the Beshear administration’s order to prohibit drive-in church services was unconstitutional. He said that Louisville Metro enforcing that provision violated First Amendment and Kentucky law in that the provision only targeted churchgoers.
“The ability of Americans to worship is one of the bedrocks of our constitutional structure, and without it, we would not be the nation we are,” Attorney General Cameron said in a release. “Arbitrarily targeting the practice of religion, as the Beshear administration’s order does, plainly violates the First Amendment. As long as business operations are allowed to continue during the pandemic while following social distancing guidelines, churches must be allowed to hold drive-in services without fear of targeting from their elected leaders.”
Right now, there are multiple pending federal lawsuits regarding the Beshear administration’s executive order applying to the practice of religion.
