Birthday drive-by parade held for Louisville boy with brain cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the COVID-19 pandemic encouraging social distancing and postponing social events, one mother asked for assistance to help make her 8-year-old’s birthday special despite the circumstances.
David Jr., an 8-year-old from Louisville, had been diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain-stem tumor, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, back in April 2018.
His family has said that his motto, “Make everyday the best day ever," has continued to encourage them to move forward and to make the best of each situation.
On Friday, David’s family planned on celebrating David’s birthday as well as his two-year diagnosis day celebration.
“Before the pandemic we were planning a party to celebrate this milestone with cookie decorating, balloon animals and a magic show," David’s mother Elizabeth said. "Our plans were derailed and we weren’t sure what to do to celebrate.”
That’s when several guests signed up to pull together a drive-by parade for David’s birthday.
The Jeffersontown Police Department, members of the FBI, and superheroes like Captain America and the Flash drove by David’s home, wishing him a happy birthday from a safe social distance.
The drive-by parade was also streamed on Facebook Live, where hundreds of people wished David a happy birthday and helped raise awareness for childhood cancer, including DIPG.
David’s mother said that the celebration has
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.