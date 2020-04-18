FORECAST: Clouds return with showers for some

Another chance for snow showers on Friday may yield the potential for a few slick spots. (Source: Pexels)
By Justin Logan | April 17, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 7:12 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SUNDAY - Scattered showers, best chance in southern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of this evening and Tonight will be mostly clear, but clouds will increase toward morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Sunday a storm system to our south will bring moisture into our area while a cold front approaches from the north. Scattered showers are possible, with the best chance across southern Kentucky. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 60s.

The shower chance continues Sunday night, mainly south of Louisville before coming to an end. Lows will be in the 40s. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s.

