FORECAST: Clouds with showers for some

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible Today, but it definitely won’t be a washout and some stay dry. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 60s.
We still have a slight chance of a shower in the evening hours, with the best chance south of Louisville. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry under a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s.
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day around the region. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures a little closer to average as highs top out in the mid 60s.
Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late Monday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for lows.
