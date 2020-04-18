FORECAST: Sunshine returns Today

- SUNDAY - Scattered showers, mainly in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s in most locations.
Most of this evening and Tonight will be mostly clear, but clouds will increase toward morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A storm system will move across the deep south bringing increased moisture to Kentucky. Showers are possible, with the best chance across southern Kentucky. Outside of the showers it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 60s.
The shower chance continues Sunday night, mainly south of Louisville before coming to an end. Lows will be in the 40s.
