Gov. Beshear establishes benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With much of Kentucky closed for business amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a new plan could soon restart the state’s economic engine.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the following seven benchmarks needed to reopen the commonwealth:
- Fourteen days where cases are decreasing
- Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) availability
- Ability to protect at risk populations
- Ability to social distance and follow CDC guidelines on large gatherings
- Preparedness to deal with possible future spike
- Status of vaccines and treatments
Kentucky’s plan aligns closely with the plan announced by the Trump administration this week. Trump’s plan includes three phases and establishes several similar recommendations to enter phase one.
“We don’t disagree without just about anything in here, it’s a good public health document. But understand first, we’ve got thresholds we’ve got to meet,” Beshear said Friday in Frankfort.
Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said a two-week decline in coronavirus cases is currently a “significant hurdle.”
“We still have not yet had a downward trajectory. At best we are a flat plateau,” Stack explained.
Leaders in coronavirus hotspots like Louisville say the city’s own plan to reopen will coincide with the states.
“We’ll be lock step with the state on what we do and the state will certainly be looking at our data when decisions are made as well,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Kentucky is also part of a seven-state regional partnership working together to coordinate the opening of regional economies “once the time is right.”
According to Beshear, decisions to reopen certain sectors could come as soon as late April.
“We’ve got folks coming into the ER that are sicker than they would normally be because of the inability to see some of their providers,” Beshear said.
For other industries, it will be a longer wait to avoid a potential resurgence. However, Beshear added there may be some “loosening” across other industries in May.
