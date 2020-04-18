Indiana State Department of Health reports 10,641 total COVID-19 cases, 545 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the numbers of total positive cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
In the health department’s noon update, Indiana has 10,641 confirmed positive cases and 545 total deaths due to the virus.
The 26 new deaths were reported between April 2 and April 17.
There have been 56,873 tests reported to the ISDH as of Saturday, which is up from 54,765 tests on Friday.
Most of the new cases were reported in Marion County with 123 new cases.
On Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his afternoon press briefing that an extension has been issued to the state’s stay-at-home order until May 1. The original order was set to expire on April 20.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.