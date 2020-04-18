Ky. Gov. Beshear: 206 new positive COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 206 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Kentucky’s total to 2,707 cases.
Governor Beshear also announced in his daily update that there had been seven new deaths due to the novel coronavirus reported since Friday. There have been 144 deaths so far in the state.
There have now been 1,174 patients that have recovered from the virus according to Beshear. The governor also announced that 32,225 residents in the state have been tested for COVID-19.
Beshear announced that Saturday was the last day for the four-day drive-thru testing set up at a Kenton County Kroger. There were 212 tests given on Saturday, with the total count coming to 848 tests at that location.
On Friday, it was announced that drive-thru testing sites in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset, and Pikeville will be opening this week, with more locations to be announced this Wednesday.
For more details about the locations and the criteria to qualify for testing at the Kroger drive-thru sites, click or tap here.
Governor Beshear also announced case updates in monitored locations and other statistics:
- Green River Correctional Facility: 5 new cases reported, 24 total inmate cases, 15 total staff cases, 1 reported death
- Western State Hospital: No new cases reported, 13 total patient cases, 27 total staff cases, 2 reported deaths
- Long-Term care facilities: 40 new resident cases, 6 new staff cases, 353 total resident cases, 164 total staff casese, 46 reported deaths
- 1,059 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due to the virus, with 274 currently hospitalized
- 534 residents have been in the ICU, with 155 currently in the ICU
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.