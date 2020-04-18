Medical center offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local medical center has partnered up with the University of Louisville Laboratory to offer free drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus Saturday.
HOPE Wellness Center will administer the testing Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the parking lot of St. Stephen Church, located at 1008 South 15th Street.
The drive-up testing site will have a limited supply of COVID-19 preliminary rapid screening tests. The site is limiting tests to 4 people per vehicle, and requires a valid ID.
Another testing date will be offered on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the HOPE Wellness Center says additional testing dates may be offered in the future based on supply of testing kits.
