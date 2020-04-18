Oldham County Health Department confirms first positive COVID-19 case at long-term care facility

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Health Department has confirmed a patient of a nursing home in La Grange has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was a resident at the Richwood Nursing and Rehab in La Grange. A text message was sent to emergency contacts and family members that the resident had tested positive.
Oldham County Health Department said that the patient is currently receiving care at Baptist Health La Grange. This has been the first reported case of COVID-19 within a long-term care facility in the county.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced in Friday’s update that 313 residents and 158 staff members of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
