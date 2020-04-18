Pop-up testing sites draw in hundreds in Louisville and southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partnerships have made rapid and remote testing possible for health officials, throughout Kentucky and Indiana. Hundreds turned out in Louisville and dozens in Floyd County to pop-up sites to get tested for COVID-19.
From Kentucky to Indiana, lines of people pulled in and out of coronavirus testing pop-up sites. In New Albany, the Floyd County Health Department administered up to 50 tests to people who came in with symptoms.
The FCHD said they are able to test remotely, which follows after a model done by other Asian countries.
“This is helpful to get to people who are still working, who are essential working during the week who are having symptoms,” Doctor Tom Harris, Floyd County Health Officer said. “This allows us to double the testing capabilities.”
Dr. Harris said the remote testing allows more to be done, covering the community and getting a better understanding how much disease is in certain areas. Plus, the department is able to gather Information on where cases are high and where they plateau. The information found would help as recovery plans are considered.
“We will be moving the mobile unit around to different parking lots, churches things like that,” Dr. Harris said. “We can test other people, who may have trouble getting downtown.”
While they don’t have a hearty supply of tests, the Floyd County Health Department will continue to administer coronavirus tests as the days go on. Results available within several days.
Meanwhile, in Louisville, UofL Labs partnered with HOPE Wellness Center, sponsored by Goodwill, and administered up to 700 tests.
People were able to make appointments online, however there were still hundreds who turned out. Cars were parked along the street, filling into a neighboring parking lot, then into the St. Stephen Church parking lot to be tested. Health officials say within about 3 minutes, people got their results.
Mark Hohmann, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CFO says without these partnerships, things would be different.
“Ultimately, people might die. We want people to be healthy, we want Kentuckians to be healthy,” Hohmann said. “This is the entry point of people being healthy.”
While the testing was open to those with an appointment, Governor Beshear mentioned in his Saturday briefing that we’re not quite ready to perform tests to all asymptomatic patients yet.
“We want to get there, we’re working to get there, but our testing capacity is still fairly limited," Beshear said. “UofL has great capacity and have increased, UK is increasing their capacity, Gravity (Diagnostics) is increasing their capacity. Question is, do we have the materials?”
On Monday, there will be an opportunity to make an appointment for Saturday, April 25 where more drive-up testing will be done at St. Stephen’s Church. HOPE Wellness Center said that additional dates may be offered per testing kit supply.
