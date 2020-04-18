St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church hosts ‘no-contact’ food pantry with Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 200 families in need were able to pick up food and supplies at a “no-contact” food pantry event Saturday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
The church, located on Hubbards Lane, has partnered with Dare to Care to provide a free food pantry every month.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved outside to the church’s parking lot, where cars pulled up to have their trunks filled with fresh food, including meat and dairy products.
Volunteers worked together to load the boxes into family’s vehicles all while following social distancing guidelines.
Rector Kelly Kirby said she was glad to be able to help people during the pandemic.
“I recognize most of the people who come to receive food. And today, there were people that I’d never seen before," Reverend Kirby said. "And since we are non-contact, I didn’t have an opportunity to hear their story or how they came to our pantry. But someday I hope to find out.”
St. Matthew’s Episcopal has canceled its in-person services, but is continuing to offer services on-line through streaming.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.