Traffic stop leads to struggle, gunfire from LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer reportedly opened fire after a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Alicia Smiley, an LMPD spokesperson, said the officer and a driver he pulled over, who happened to be a paraplegic, were involved in some sort of confrontation during the traffic stop.
A struggle ensued, and the officer reported the man tried to drive off. The officer then fired one round into the driver’s rear windshield.
The driver was taken to the hospital complaining he didn’t feel well, but it was found he was not hurt.
The officer was treated for cuts and bruises.
Smiley did not say if any charges will be filed. The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
