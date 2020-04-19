FORECAST: Milder start to the week with sunshine

By Justin Logan | April 17, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 12:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky in the overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by morning.

We start off the workweek with much better weather. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky and milder temperatures as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing late Monday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for lows.

I can’t rule out a few sprinkles early on Tuesday, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and it will be cooler as highs struggle to get into the low 60s.

A better chance of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure heads our way. Temperatures through the week will remain a bit below average.

