FORECAST: Milder start to the week with sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky in the overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by morning.
We start off the workweek with much better weather. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky and milder temperatures as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing late Monday night as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for lows.
I can’t rule out a few sprinkles early on Tuesday, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and it will be cooler as highs struggle to get into the low 60s.
A better chance of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure heads our way. Temperatures through the week will remain a bit below average.
