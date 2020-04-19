Fort Campbell soldiers deployed to help COVID-19 relief effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, a medical unit from the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell was deployed to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.
A press release from the 101st Airborne Division said that the medical unit was sent to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst around New Jersey.
About 70 other soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company are scheduled to provide support in Boston, in addition to 300 soldiers of the 531st Hospital Center deployed to New York.
Soldiers of the 501st Medical Company have been trained in a wide variety of medical capabilities, including treatment, dental and X-ray capacities, patient care, and ground medical evacuation.
“The nation called, and the 501st Medical Company has answered,” Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell said. “This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country. I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.”
Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 soldiers who have been working at the Javits Medical Station in New York since March 26. Around ten soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade had been deployed April 14 to the northeast region.
