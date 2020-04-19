Has Kentucky ‘flattened the curve’ for COVID-19? Why it matters and what comes next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the fight against COVID-19, slowing the spread of infection has helped saved countless lives through a phenomenon called “flattening the curve.”
Speaking in Frankfort Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear expressed his belief that Kentucky had achieved that goal.
“What we need to see are a decreasing number of cases, in other words, that we’re coming down on that curve and even though I think we’ve plateaued... we still need to start seeing a decrease,” Beshear said.
Doctors in Kentucky agree: the rate of new coronavirus cases, when averaged over seven days, seems to have leveled off.
“We still have not yet had a downward trajectory. At best we are a flat plateau,” Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said Friday.
Speaking on a Facebook Q&A Saturday morning, Dr. Jon Klein of the UofL School of Medicine also endorsed the sentiment.
“In some ways it looks like, you know, we are flattening the curve right now. That simply means that we’ve plateaued, that the number of cases is not increasing per day,” Klein explained.
Looking at the data, it appears new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky seemingly leveled off in the past few days. But why is the curve getting flatter now?
Epidemiologist Dr. Kathleen Winter of the University of Kentucky said it’s because actions implemented weeks ago, like social distancing, that helped slow the spread of infection.
“So when we have a flattening we’re still seeing disease transmission, but it’s not to the point of overwhelming our healthcare system,” Winter said.
While flattening the curve could precede a decline in cases, Winter told WAVE 3 News it will be hard to predict because the data is never be up to date. What’s more, the flatter the curve gets the harder it is to determine changes within it.
“We’re always sort of looking into the past, so we’re always looking at what maybe the impacts of our efforts were weeks ago,” Winter said.
That poses a problem for state leaders who say Kentucky’s economy can’t start to reopen until we see a two week drop-off in cases.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced that he expects “some loosening” across certain sectors in early May. The healthcare sector could reopen even earlier in late April.
“We’ve got folks coming into the ER that are sicker than they would normally be because of the inability to see some of their providers,” Beshear said Friday.
But what happens when Kentucky and other states start to reopen?
Stack said a curve that’s flattened could spike.
“When we start lifting restrictions, I want to be very clear, there will be more disease, more people will get infected,” Stack said Friday.
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb went as far as extending the state “stay at home” order until May 1 in an apparent effort to prevent new infections.
“We don't want to prematurely change what we're doing just to hope for a different result. It is working,” Holcomb said.
For Winter, potential resurgences are just one more reason any plans to reopen should be adjusted if the curve starts to climb.
“People need to be flexible, don’t get too excited that things are suddenly going back to normal it needs to be approached very cautiously,” Winter said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.