ISDH: 11,210 positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 562 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their numbers on positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Indiana Sunday morning.
According to the ISDH, there are now 11,210 positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported. 569 new cases had been added to Saturday’s totals.
Total deaths in Indiana due to the novel coronavirus have risen to 562 total, up 17 from Saturday’s total of 545.
61,142 total tests have been reported to the ISDH, with test results coming in from the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The ISDH has been recommending that residents follow CDC guidelines, wearing face coverings when going out, continuing to wash hands thoroughly and following proper social distancing procedures.
