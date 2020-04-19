Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky church that gathered in-person Easter sues over ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky church that held in-person services on Easter in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions on gatherings has sued the governor to block enforcement against houses of worship. Maryville Baptist Church and its pastor, Jack Roberts, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in Louisville, claiming that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is infringing on the congregation’s constitutional rights. In a separate federal lawsuit, three attendees of the church have likewise asked a federal judge to declare Beshear’s order relating to churches to be unconstitutional. Beshear has said his mass gathering orders do not single out churches.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-PARTNERS
Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen
Some governors are teaming up as President Donald Trump gives states contradicting messages on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides. With no coordinated approach between the states and federal government, clusters of states that cover about half the population are working together to determine when and how to lift restrictions. Governors say the agreements on the West Coast, around the Great Lakes and in the densely populated Northeast are needed because the virus doesn't respect state lines. But they say they retain autonomy. Large states such as Texas and Florida aren't part of an alliance, and some governors have faced blowback for the teamwork.
CONFEDERATE FLAG-KENTUCKY
Kentucky courthouse Confederate flag removed after criticism
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A local official in Kentucky has ordered the removal of a Confederate flag outside a county courthouse that has drawn criticism since its recent placement there. According to The Paducah Sun, Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said Friday the intent in displaying the flag wasn't to offend anyone, although many expressed that was the unintended effect. He said he will let the fiscal court determine the proper location. County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans paid for the flag and raised it in front of the building in Benton. The flag aimed to recognize April as Confederate History Month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DISTILLERIES
Kentucky distillers churn out sanitizer in fighting virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey industry is always looking for the newest twist to its spirits products, but its inventiveness took a gooey turn when the coronavirus hit. Distillers have scrambled to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer. They pivoted nimbly to supply the disinfectant to front-line workers in the fight against the virus. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says its member distilleries have produced and donated nearly 125,000 gallons of sanitizer across the state. KDA says the output in Kentucky alone equals more than 630,000 “fifths” of whiskey, or 750 ml bottles. And more sanitizer is on the way, even as whiskey production continues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUNGER
3 hunger relief charities to benefit from $500,000 donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three hunger-relief charities will benefit from a $500,000 donation by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. and Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Foundation in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Agriculture Department says the donation is the largest single private donation made as part of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles’ Kentucky Hunger Initiative launched in 2016. Farm Bureau President Mark Haney says the coronavirus pandemic is causing additional problems for people who were already having trouble getting enough to eat. The funds will go to Feeding Kentucky, Glean Kentucky and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry.
AP-US-DRUNKEN-DRIVING-STATE-LAWMAKER
Sheriff: Lawmaker drove intoxicated after Kentucky session
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky lawmaker was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated just hours after the state House adjourned. State Rep. Derek J. Lewis of London was arrested early Thursday and charged with drunken driving. Officer Gary Mehler of the Laurel County sheriff’s department said he responded to a call and found a pickup truck in a ditch. Mehler said Lewis got out smelling of alcohol and refused to take a sobriety test. Lewis was arrested about two hours after the state House had adjourned in Frankfort. Lewis’ attorneys said the lawmaker plans to plead not guilty to the charge.