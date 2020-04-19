Maryville Baptist Church temporary restraining order denied by federal judge

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A motion for a temporary restraining order filed by a Hillview baptist church against an order by the Beshear administration has been denied by a District Court Judge on Saturday.
Maryville Baptist Church has been continuing to hold in-person services despite an executive order by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, ordering mass gatherings to be canceled or postponed to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
A federal lawsuit had been filed by three churchgoers against Governor Andy Beshear. They claim that Beshear’s order is violating constitutional rights after finding orders to self-quarantine for attending Maryville Baptist’s in-person Easter services.
Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit litigation organization that is representing Maryville Baptist in a separate lawsuit, has said that the notices to quarantine was an overreach of power.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of Maryville Baptist Church Friday against Governor Beshear said that other locations with large gatherings, such as factories or liquor stores, have not been given the same notice.
A motion was filed for a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the governor’s executive order. However, on Saturday night, the motion was denied by US District Judge David Hale, saying that Beshear’s order did not discriminate against church services in his order to stop all mass gatherings.
