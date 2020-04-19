Mekhi Becton flagged for drug test by NFL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to multiple reports, former U of L star lineman, Mekhi Becton has been flagged by the NFL over a drug test which was done during February’s scouting combine. Other players at the combine were also flagged.
The drug test could possibly affect Becton’s projected high draft position for Thursday’s NFL Draft. He is predicted to be a top ten pick.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told ESPN. “He’s just been a model student-athlete for us...I’m not worried about him. He is going to have a great career. I don’t think he’s going to be any trouble for any teams.”
Becton did not have any failed drug tests during his college career. According to the ESPN report, he has been talking with NFL clubs about the flagged test.
