New Albany man arrested after police pursuit on Spring Street

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested by Indiana State Police after a vehicle pursuit in New Albany on Friday night.
George S. White, 32, from New Albany has been charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended prior and reckless driving.
According to a release by ISP, around 11:00 p.m. Friday the New Albany Police Department responded to a call on Spring Street, where a female caller reported a man in a car had pointed a gun at her.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a black 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass that matched the vehicle description from the caller. Police attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused to stop leading to a pursuit.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department as well as troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg joined the investigation as the pursuit continued.
The driver led police west on Spring Street and attempted to get onto I-64 eastbound at the Spring Street ramp, but lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roadway, spinning out of control and hitting a guardrail.
The suspect, later identified as White, then put his car in reverse and backed into a Floyd County Sheriff’s Department vehicle before he was taken into custody.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a syringe in the car but could not locate a gun. No officers were injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
White was booked at the Floyd County Jail without further incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.