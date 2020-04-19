Nicholasville COVID-19 patient on ventilator now back home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville man is back home after spending seven days on a ventilator fighting COVID-19, according to a news release from Baptist Health Lexington.
Gary Mazza, 73, and his family credit his survival to the team of health care workers taking care of him and their family's faith in God.
Mazza tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 but was isolating at home before his symptoms worsened the following week. His wife, Cindy, took him to the emergency room March 30 where he was admitted that day.
“When a doctor calls you in the middle of the night and tells you that they’re going to put your husband on life support, you wake up pretty quickly,” Cindy said.
The hardest part for her, she explains, was not being able to go into the hospital to comfort her husband as he fought for his life.
"The nurses met us there and immediately took him in through another set of doors, and that was the last time I saw him for 14 days."
Mazza spent two weeks in the hospital and was on a ventilator for a week before he was discharged April 13.
“The most important thing I think is that social distancing needs to be done,” Mazza said in a statement released by the hospital. “I think that’s so apparent. I think that’s one of the reasons why Cindy hasn’t shown any symptoms and neither has her mother who lives with us.”
Mazza is now resting at home. He says he does not know how he got COVID-19.
"He is better, weak but gaining strength every day," Cindy Mazza said in a message to his health care workers, according to Baptist Health. "We know God was in this from the beginning and put you and the whole team in our lives to bring him back to me. We are so grateful. You all will forever be in our prayers."
While Gary says, he has more work to do.
“Somebody who might be going through something challenging like that, hopefully, that will give them some relief, you know some prospective on what maybe they need to do.”
