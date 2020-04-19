Two residents, two staff members recover from COVID-19 at Treyton Oak Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coronavirus patients have started to recover at one of Kentucky’s hardest hit nursing homes.
Four people from Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville have now returned to the facility, according to a media release.
Treyton Oak announced Sunday two residents and two staff members are among those recuperating.
“After so much heartbreak and loss to this awful virus, we are truly thankful to celebrate the return of four members of the Treyton Oak family,” Treyton Oak administrator Mike Wideman said.
The two returning residents were among the 19 transferred to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville earlier this month.
Four of the other residents transferred to Norton Hospital are improving, but have been moved to other senior-care facilities to recuperate. Six of the transferred residents remain at Norton Hospital.
To date, 32 residents and 14 staff at Treyton Oak Towers have tested positive for COVID-19. 13 residents have died including two 95-year-old women who passed on Friday.
Speaking in Frankfort Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 386 residents and 172 staff members at 46 long-term care facilities across the state have tested positive for COVID-19. 50 people have died including one staff member.
“That’s what this virus is, it comes for our most vulnerable,” Beshear said. “This is why one of our specific guidelines that we have is to make sure than in any reopening plans and steps we take that we are protecting these folks.”
Treyton Oak director of nursing Leilani Krause told WAVE 3 News hearing about the recoveries is the “best news we can have.”
“We’re all a family there, so we go in each day and we just meet whatever happens. If we have sick patients, we take care of them and if we have well ones we take care,” Krause said. “It’s sad but it’s what we love to do.”
Krause herself tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and is still quarantined at home. She said she’ll be cleared to leave isolation Sunday and will be swabbed for the virus Monday and Tuesday. If both tests come back negative, Krause will be allowed to return to work within the week.
According to Treyton Oaks, the virus has been largely contained to the most “medically fragile” residents in the facilities second floor dedicated to skilled nursing. The only exception is a third-floor resident who visited his wife on the second floor April 4. He has since tested positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating since April 5.
The skilled nursing floor has been divided into two separate wings for those who test positive for the coronavirus and those who don’t. Currently, seven residents are COVID-19 positive on the East Wing and 12 residents are negative in the West Wing.
Treyton Oak Towers houses more than 150 independent living and assisted living residents.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.