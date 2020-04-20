Coronavirus myths, busted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is plenty of information out there about coronavirus. The bad news is that a lot of it is wrong, and some of it is downright dangerous.
So straight from the scientists’ themselves, WHO has released some important coronavirus facts.
- 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, not through the air on radio waves or mobile networks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.
- Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 77F degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease.
- You can recover from coronavirus. Catching the new coronavirus DOES NOT mean you will have it for life.
- Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the coronavirus disease or any other lung disease. The best way to know if you have coronavirus is to get a test.
- Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.
- COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.
- Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus.
- Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease.
- The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.
- Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus? No.
- Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus? UV radiation can cause skin irritation and should not be used to sterilize your hands.
- How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the new coronavirus? Thermal scanners can tell if you have a fever, but since people can have coronavirus for several days before showing symptoms, thermal scanners are not a reliable way to detect whether or not someone is infected.
- Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus? No. Spraying those things on your body can be harmful.
- Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the new coronavirus? No. Those vaccines do not work on coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, and WHO is supporting their efforts.
- Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with the new coronavirus? No. There is no evidence to support this.
- Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus? You won’t be bothered with vampires, but there is no evidence to support the claim that garlic protects you from coronavirus.
- Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible? People of all ages can be infected with coronavirus. Older people and people with underlying medical conditions appear to be more severely affected by the disease.
- Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus? No. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. They do not work on viruses.
- Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus? To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.
For more information from WHO, click here.
