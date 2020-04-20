Drive-thru testing to be offered in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Drive-thru COVID-19 tests will be offered in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Health Department will be conducting the tests at Floyd Central High School on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The testing is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea or headache.
Anyone who wants to receive a test must be in a vehicle and must have a license or state issued identification card and an insurance card. People who walk or ride a bicycle will not be tested.
