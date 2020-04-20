Fathers write song dedicated to their daughters on frontlines of coronavirus pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB)- Stephan Williams and two of his friends all share one thing in common…they are dads with daughters on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You go from that joy of your daughter having her first real job. She got a career, to abject fear that she is going to be in danger,” said Stephen Williams.
These three dads are hoping, their song titled “Daddy’s Prayer” will comfort their children during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just a scary time, and a lot of uncertainty and you know I think the situation that we were trying to portray, you know as a parent, you get in this situation and you kind of want to control the situation and now the only thing we can do is pray," said Jay Short.
Williams has a daughter and Mike has a granddaughter that are both nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.
“It has been weeks since I have touched my daughter, I am type 1 diabetic and she won’t get close to me right now, and she is very dedicated. We knew that this is something that everyone going through and it is amazing how someone knows a nurse," said Williams.
South Georgia continues to suffer at a far greater rate than the state as a whole during the COVID-19 spread, and the three dads have been overwhelmed by the comments from thousands of people facing the same battle.
“The comments that the people are saying, you know, my daughter at the hospital at Phoebe, my daughter is at the hospital in Tifton and you know, that is exactly what I am going through every day when I see her go out the door. It has been really heartwarming,” said Short.
