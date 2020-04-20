Fischer confirms 24 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced a total of 931 coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, and 77 deaths.
During his daily media briefing, Fischer reported 24 new cases and six new deaths. Those patients who died included three men (ages 87, 74 and 50) and three women (90, 85, 58).
“You can never get numb to the daily announcements of the folks we’re losing to COVID-19,” the mayor said.
Fischer also repeated the good news that only 12 first-responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, nine of whom already have returned to work. The remaining three patients are still recovering at home.
A total of 95 LMDC inmates have been tested. Ninety-four of those results have come back negative, and one test is pending.
“That’s all really good news, and a testament to the hard work and common sense of these individuals in these facilities,” Fischer said.
The mayor also reminded viewers that on Thursday, he’ll be sharing details about the city’s proposed budget for the next fiscal cycle. Fischer also will deliver his state-of-the-city address at that time.
A start time for Thursday’s address has not been announced, but Fischer said that amid the global health crisis, the city’s budget could look a little rough.
“We plan to revive and reshape our economy for the future,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.