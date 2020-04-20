Fischer confirms 899 total coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced a total of 899 coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, and two more deaths.
During his daily media briefing, Fischer said only nine new cases were reported since Sunday, but tempered any enthusiasm about such a low number because, he said, test processing has been inconsistent.
But he did say the county’s first-responder units continue to report very low numbers compared to most cities. The mayor said that among LMPD, Louisville Fire, EMS, the Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, there have only been 12 positive tests throughout the pandemic. Nine of those people have returned to work; the other three are still recovering at home.
“That’s about (a total of) 2,000 people,” Fischer said. “So far we’ve been very lucky.”
At the Department of Corrections, 92 inmates have been tested -- 74 of those results have been negative, and the remaining 18 tests are pending.
“We continue to watch that population,” Fischer said.
The two people who died most recently in Jefferson County were both 62-year-old women.
Fischer also said 395 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
