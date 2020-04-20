FORECAST: A slight shower chance overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front arrives later tonight with an increase of clouds and small shower chances. Scattered showers, mainly after midnight, will be light and only affect a small part of the area. Temperatures will hold near 50 degrees.
Any residual showers will leave early Tuesday. Clouds decrease tomorrow morning leaving us with another period of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.
With clear skies Tuesday night, the stage will be set once again for some frost to form. This looks especially true in areas east of I-65. Lows drop into the 30s for most locations.
Wednesday, clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as a southern system approaches. We should be able to squeeze out several hours of dry weather before showers take over Wednesday night.
A better chance of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure heads our way. Temperatures through the week will remain a bit below average.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.