FORECAST: Slightly cooler Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s only a slight chance for a shower overnight. Most will stay dry, but as the cold front slides through a few showers are possible. Clouds have already increased and lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Clouds decrease tomorrow morning leaving us with another period of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. With clear skies Tuesday night, the stage will be set once again for some frost to form. This looks especially true in areas east of I-65. Lows drop into the 30s for most locations.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day Wednesday as a southern system approaches. We should be able to squeeze out several hours of dry weather before showers take over Wednesday night.
