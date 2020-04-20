FORECAST: Sunny Monday; cold front brings showers overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful Monday is ahead with lots of sunshine and typical April warmth; expect afternoon highs in the 60s.
Clouds roll back in tonight as our next system approaches. Spotty showers are possible overnight. Lows will generally sit around the 50-degree mark.
Any residual showers will leave early Tuesday. Clouds decrease tomorrow morning leaving us with another period of sunshine coming our way. Highs will sit in the upper 50s and low 60s as the wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.
With clear skies Tuesday night, the stage will be set once again for some frost to form. This looks especially true of areas east of I-65. Lows drop into the 30s for most locations.
