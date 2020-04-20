Japanese designer creates clear face shield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka has come up with a clear face shield to protect the user’s entire face. He has also included a pattern on his website so you can make your own.
The clear plastic face shield protects the user better than a mask because it covers the nose, mouth and eyes, and also prevents the wearer from touching his or her face.
The mask is easy to make. Simply put the template on top of a clear plastic sheet, cut them along the guideline, and attach it to your glasses. The glasses serve as the framework that holds the mask in place.
To print out your own pattern, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.