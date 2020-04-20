JCPS mom ready to ‘do what she has to do’ as NTI continues until year’s end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown announced schools will remain on non-traditional instruction for the rest of the school year. Brown made the announcement during an afternoon call with superintendents.
NTI has placed a burden on parents to balance their child’s education with their own day-to-day work responsibilites.
Gretchen Bell, a single mother of two, told WAVE 3 News homeschooling her children has been tough.
Bell is a self-employed photographer and though business has slowed, she still communicates with her customers through email. But, with only one computer in the house, she’s had to interrupt her childrens’ schoolwork to do her own work.
“It’s kind of been a struggle because I have to maintain a level of customer service," Bell said. "So, I might have to jump on my computer and fix something. I’ve tried to entertain this one while that one is working and vice versa. I mean, it’s challenging.”
Thousands of other JCPS parents have been facing that same challenge.
JCPS District Spokeswoman Renee Murphy told WAVE 3 News school administrators understand the struggle.
“This is a different time,” Murphy said. "This isn’t going to be like a traditional school day where you start at 7:30 a.m., 7:40 a.m. and go until 2:20 in the afternoon. We understand this has to be a flexible time for our families. Our schools have to be willing to work with our families right now.”
According to JCPS, NTI has been more successful than originally thought.
Per the district, first-week NTI numbers show:
- 94 percent participation rate.
- 23,237 ACTIVE Google Classrooms on 4/8/20
- 80,244 JCPS users logged into Google Classroom on 4/8/20
- 28,811 Posts in Google Classroom by JCPS Teachers on 4/8/20
- 4,565 Posts created in Google Classroom by JCPS Students on 4/8/20
- Over 25,000 Unique Google Meet sessions have been conducted since 4/7/20
Murphy acknowledged there have been small hiccups. She said JCPS is still working with families on connectivity issues, including access to Google Chromebooks and Wifi. She also acknowledged students may lack motivation while working on assignments from home.
She said the district is trying to minimize those issues by communicating with parents and teachers.
“Our superintendent has been really big about making sure that we over-communicate with our families and they know about what’s happening in their child’s classroom, they know what’s happening from their school,” Murphy said. “That over-communication piece is critical right now, and the flexibility.”
Bell knows, ultimately, the responsibility will fall on parents.
“We have to do what we have to do, you know," Bell said. "I mean, we’re going to get through it because we don’t have a choice. I have to make sure that my kids don’t fall behind, and that’s the job, right? That’s what it is to be a parent.”
