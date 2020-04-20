LaGrange church giving away meals to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You never know what’s going on behind closed doors. The coronavirus pandemic and the challenges that came with it pushed everyday struggles to the forefront.
HighPoint Charitable Services hosts a drive-thru meal giveaway that’s needed now more than ever. Oldham County is one of the wealthiest counties in Kentucky, but it’s not immune to the negative impacts caused by the pandemic.
HighPoint’s executive director Amee D’Amico she said the charity is especially needed during this time because of a misconception about Oldham County. It is known for its low unemployment and poverty rates but sprinkled within there’s an income disparity in its cities. D’Amico says about 5,000 people had food insecurities even before the pandemic and families struggling within a suburban community are sometimes forgotten.
Yvonne Lopez showed up hours before the handout to make sure her community was taken care of. "A lot of times I help my neighbors and family members who are unable to get to a place like this so a lot of times I help them out,” Lopez said.
Families receive more than food at the site. They also get a prayer and a moment to release any stress or concerns. Every week nearly 700 families drive off with a reminder that they are not alone. Meal giveaways are every Monday and Thursday in the HighPoint La Grange Parking lot.
HighPoint serves families from Oldham, Trimble, Henry and Carroll counties.
