Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus cases top 11,200, state's death toll now 562
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has jumped by 17 more people as state health officials report at least 562 virus-related deaths in little more than a month. The state health department's newly reported deaths happened between April 11 and Saturday. The new reports give this past Tuesday the state’s highest single day of COVID-19 deaths at 35. Two days earlier in April each have 34 deaths recorded. Meanwhile, hundreds of people watched from their vehicles as an outdoor funeral Saturday honored Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall who died Easter Sunday from the coronavirus illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOANING RVS
Indiana residents join group loaning RVs amid virus outbreak
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana residents are lending a hand in a national initiative that aims to link medical workers up with recreational vehicle owners willing to loan their RVs to nurses, doctors and first responders wanting to protect their families from the coronavirus. Shelly and Milton Trent are loaning their 31-foot travel trailer to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in Harrison County. The residents of southern Indiana's Georgetown connected through a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus.” The group was created last month and has grown to include more than 27,000 members across the country.
MID-STATES HIGHWAY
Coalition seeks halt on southern Indiana highway planning
JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A coalition of business and environmental groups want state officials to halt planning work on a proposed highway from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed five possible routes for the Mid-States highway from near Rockport north through the Jasper area, then on to I-69. Opponents argue the project shouldn’t be advanced while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak. They also maintain that a new highway would damage forests and caves. Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said no planning delays are expected and that the highway has been discussed for many years.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-PARTNERS
Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen
Some governors are teaming up as President Donald Trump gives states contradicting messages on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides. With no coordinated approach between the states and federal government, clusters of states that cover about half the population are working together to determine when and how to lift restrictions. Governors say the agreements on the West Coast, around the Great Lakes and in the densely populated Northeast are needed because the virus doesn't respect state lines. But they say they retain autonomy. Large states such as Texas and Florida aren't part of an alliance, and some governors have faced blowback for the teamwork.
LAKE COUNTY-SOLAR POWER
1,400-acre solar farm proposed in northwestern Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Plans for a solar energy farm on 1,400 acres in northwestern Indiana have won the backing of local officials. The Lake County Council voted 6-1 to support a zoning change that would allow construction of the estimated $200 million project in a rural area about 20 miles south of Gary. Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed the 200-megawatt solar panel project to produce enough electricity for more than 40,000 homes. Construction is scheduled to start in 2022, with the farm becoming operational in 2024.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Protesters gather at governor's mansion; virus cases up
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb. They want him to back off and restart the economy. People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn’t as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan. One sign said, “If Holcomb’s job is essential, everyone’s job is essential!” Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMING
Indiana farmers get ready to plant amid lower grain prices
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash Valley farmers are beginning to prepare fields for planting despite facing a downturn as grain prices fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the planting season looks much better than last year’s wet season. But Vigo County farmer Frank Strain said corn prices per bushel have tumbled. Brad Burbrink, an owner of Be-N-Ag Family Farm, said it “doesn't look good.” But Burbink said soil conditions are good for planting, even if demand for corn and soybeans have hurt bushel prices.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BILLS PAID
Anonymous donors pay water and sewer bills for Indiana town
FORTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a small Indianapolis suburb have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic. Anonymous businesses have paid off everyone’s water and sewer bill for April in Fortville, just northeast of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that the businesses paid water and sewer bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County town. Fortville town manager Joe Renner says residents said the donation totaled more than $210,000. Renner called the gesture “pretty great."