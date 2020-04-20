Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky church denied bid to block gathering restrictions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a Kentucky church’s bid to block enforcement of the governor’s restrictions on faith-based gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Courier Journal reports a federal judge on Saturday night rejected a motion for a restraining order by Maryville Baptist Church near Louisville. Maryville Baptist Church and its pastor filed the federal lawsuit Friday, arguing that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration infringed on the congregation’s constitutional rights. But U.S. District Judge David Hale said Beshear’s order bans all mass gatherings and does not discriminate against religion. Maryville Baptist held in-person services again Sunday in defiance of the coronavirus restrictions.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-PARTNERS
Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen
Some governors are teaming up as President Donald Trump gives states contradicting messages on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides. With no coordinated approach between the states and federal government, clusters of states that cover about half the population are working together to determine when and how to lift restrictions. Governors say the agreements on the West Coast, around the Great Lakes and in the densely populated Northeast are needed because the virus doesn't respect state lines. But they say they retain autonomy. Large states such as Texas and Florida aren't part of an alliance, and some governors have faced blowback for the teamwork.
CONFEDERATE FLAG-KENTUCKY
Kentucky courthouse Confederate flag removed after criticism
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A local official in Kentucky has ordered the removal of a Confederate flag outside a county courthouse that has drawn criticism since its recent placement there. According to The Paducah Sun, Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said Friday the intent in displaying the flag wasn't to offend anyone, although many expressed that was the unintended effect. He said he will let the fiscal court determine the proper location. County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans paid for the flag and raised it in front of the building in Benton. The flag aimed to recognize April as Confederate History Month.
LOUISVILLE ZOO-SLOTHS
Sloth exhibit to open when Louisville Zoo reopens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials at the Louisville Zoo say a new sloth exhibit will open when the Louisville Zoo reopens to the public. Construction on the exhibit was nearly complete last week and zoo officials said in a statement that the exhibit will be one of the first notable events to occur when zoo officials know more about when the public can safely visit the facility again. The zoo is currently closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the meantime, people can connect with the sloths virtually.
EMPTY BOWLS
Marshall University Empty Bowls fundraiser goes online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual fundraiser at Marshall University to help feed needy families has moved online. Marshall says its art school is teaming up with a Huntington pottery studio for the Empty Bowls alternative event. Marshall says the Pottery Place has more than 500 bowls and T-shirts listed on its website. The bowls were made by Marshall ceramics students but some were not finished before the school and the fundraiser were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The bowls and T-shirts cost $15 apiece. Proceeds will go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DISTILLERIES
Kentucky distillers churn out sanitizer in fighting virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey industry is always looking for the newest twist to its spirits products, but its inventiveness took a gooey turn when the coronavirus hit. Distillers have scrambled to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer. They pivoted nimbly to supply the disinfectant to front-line workers in the fight against the virus. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says its member distilleries have produced and donated nearly 125,000 gallons of sanitizer across the state. KDA says the output in Kentucky alone equals more than 630,000 “fifths” of whiskey, or 750 ml bottles. And more sanitizer is on the way, even as whiskey production continues.