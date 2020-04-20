Louisville Slugger manufacturer furloughs 90 percent of workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The manufacturer of Louisville Slugger wood bats has furloughed a majority of its workforce due to lost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisville Slugger Museum has been closed since March 16, and Hillerich & Bradsby Co., the manufacturer of the famous baseball bats, has closed its wood bat factory since March 19.
Hillerich & Bradby confirmed that it had furloughed 90 percent of its workforce and had paid its employees in full for the first two weeks. Once the two weeks ended, the company continued to provide healthcare to these employees without a paycheck.
The ten percent of employees that remain employed through Hillerich & Bradby have taken a 25 percent pay cut.
The company had applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing for small business to receive forgivable loans in order to continue paying employees, but the program ran out of money before their application was approved.
Hillerich & Bradby said that they are hopeful Congress will pass measures for additional PPP funds and that the company will be approved.
