Louisville Zoo offers livestreams to stay connected with animals, staff while closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo has been closed to the public to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, but the zoo is offering ways for animal lovers to stay connected.
The zoo is offering multiple livestream series on their Facebook page in order for guests to stay connected with the animals and staff while closed to the public.
Programs offered by the Louisville Zoo include an Ask the Zoo Director question and answer session with Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak, an educational Teaching Tuesday segment, and a weekly check-in with elephant calf Fitz at the zoo’s elephant exhibit.
Ask the Zoo Director kicked off on Monday, where Walczak and Assistant Mammal Curator Jill Katka answered questions about the zoo’s orangutans. The two discussed how the animals are handling less interaction with human visitors while closed.
“While the zoo is closed, there’s no visitors here to keep them engaged and interact with them, and a lot of the animals spend a lot of their time interacting with exhibitors and watching them and it keeps them really active,” Katka said. “So, we have some things we need to do in order to change what we do daily to fill that void with them.”
