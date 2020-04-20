Masonic Homes in Louisville discuss COVID-19 game plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Kentucky, a large portion of deaths and positive tests relating to COVID-19 continue to come out of long-term care facilities.
One of the largest aging care facilities in the state is now offering an inside look into how they’re handling the pandemic. Masonic Homes manages over 1000 people, and they believe they’re taking proper steps to avoid becoming a hot spot.
“Less than 1% of people associated with the Masonic Homes has been tested positive,” said Senior Vice President of Risk Management Conjuna Collier, “which doesn’t seem like much of a hot spot per se to me.” According to Collier, deliveries have been limited, and every guest that comes into their campus is screened. That screening includes questions about things like symptoms, recent travel, and a no-touch temperature check.
Sanitization has been another key measure focused on.
Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, has also been a huge priority for them, but they've seen prices triple, or even quadruple.
Governor Andy Beshear has recently announced a task force to help long term care facilities, something Collier says she could get behind.
"I was excited that that was going to occur,” said Collier, “so I think that any help that we can get managing this, whether it's from the office of the inspector general of the department of public health, I think that is a good thing."
Masonic Homes said they've had to furlough some of their employees during this time although the number is less than 10% of their 990 person workforce.
Half of the furloughed workforce was due to the temporary closure of their day care and preschool.
