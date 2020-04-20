New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby and Henry counties

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health officials for a four county region in WAVE Country say there have been two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their district.
According to the North Central District Health Department, the cases are located in Shelby and Henry counties and both involved adult men.
The two latest cases bring the number of positive cases for the department, which includes Spencer and Trimble counties, to 38. Six of those are active cases, 30 people have recovered, but two have died.
The North Central District also says six people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 - four in Shelby County, one in Spencer county and one in Trimble County - have been released form isolation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.