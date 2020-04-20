Norton patient first in world enrolled for COVID-19 drug trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is taking part in a clinical trial of the drug selinexor as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and one of the hospital’s patients is the first person in the world to be enrolled.
Maggie Roetker with Norton Healthcare said in a news release that Norton is one of 40 hospitals around the world taking part in the trial.
Selinexor is manufactured by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and marketed as XPOVIO. The Food and Drug Administration-approved drug is currently used in high doses as a treatment for multiple myeloma patients. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that can cause damage to the bones, kidneys and immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Roetker said selinexor will be given to clinical trial COVID-19 patients at a lower dose than is used for cancer patients.
“We are examining how we can decrease the ability of the virus to replicate or reproduce in our patients’ cells,” Dr. Don Stevens, an oncologist and hematologist at Norton Healthcare, said. “We also want to see how it can decrease the release of a biochemical responsible for inflammation that in some cases can cause organ damage.”
This is Phase 2 of the clinical trial for low-dose selinexor on patients with the novel coronavirus. Read more about the trial here.
