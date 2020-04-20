Nursing home staffing shortage present before virus now tougher to overcome

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest battles to protect Kentucky lives is being fought by an army that isn’t at full strength.
Right now, it’s critical that nursing homes and extended-care facilities do all they can to stop the spread of coronavirus.
In Kentucky, around 50 deaths have already been reported inside such facilities.
But those who represent the front line staff in those buildings claim they were already facing some major issues before the virus began to spread, and life hasn't gotten any easier.
Betsy Johnson, the President of the Kentucky Association of Healthcare and the Kentucky Center for Assisted Living, said a significant flu season had wiped out a lot of PPE, and a lack of staffing already was their biggest advocacy concern.
It's a problem Kentucky leaders hadn't been able to solve before the pandemic. Then, it hit.
“Staffing was a major concern,” Johnson said. “It was something our association was working on. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, people get scared. So, they quit on the spot. That hasn’t been too frequent, but enough to cause concern.”
She added that some also get the virus, which leads to a facility, with other existing cases, getting stretched thinner.
As Kentucky works to treat more than 400 residents in more than 45 extended-care facilities, more than 170 staff members of those facilities also have been infected.
One worker has also died.
"Those folks are showing up every single day to take care of the most vulnerable people in Kentucky," Johnson said. "They're doing that and putting their own health at risk."
Across WAVE Country, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows there are slightly more than 70 total facilities it monitors.
Of those, around 45 percent are considered by the agency to have staffing below average or much below average of what’s recommended.
Only 28 percent are rated average, and even fewer, at 26 percent, have positive evaluations.
The concern is, no matter how hard people work, in some cases, there will still be an impact to care.
“That’s a lot of hands-on care, right?” Johnson asked. “I mean, you need the bodies in the building to provide that care to people who cannot care for themselves.”
Johnson said the solution is born out of people re-evaluating how valuable these facilities truly are to them. She said they need more support both from the public and the government agencies that fund them, as costs to operate have also increased during the pandemic.
