Several officers respond to Sunday night shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several law enforcement officials responded after shots were fired Sunday night.
MetroSafe confirmed shots were fired in the 7700 block of Greenlawn Road.
The scene included several vehicles belonging to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and unmarked cars.
It was unclear late Sunday evening if any buildings were hit.
No one was injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.