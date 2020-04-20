StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

The pattern still has a busy look to it but without any significant severe weather systems. That busy look also means the “cold spells” will be more limited while at the same time, the "warm spells’ will be more tame. Overall, it looks to be about as close to normal as you can get around here for April/May standards. And hopefully no complaints on this considering we tend to erase spring around here and jump right into summer.
The video today will cover the systems expected this week and at least one morning when frost will be possible.
Enjoy the sunny day ahead!!
