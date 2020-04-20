Unemployment issues continue to delay Kentuckians pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re looking at some of the highest unemployment rates in US history. In the past 6 weeks, Kentucky has processed twice as many claims as it did in all of 2019.
However, many people are still waiting for their claim to be processed.
“Everyone says be patient, but when you’re running out of money, it’s hard to be patient,” Wendy Heistand said.
The state says people should receive payments automatically about two weeks after they file their initial claim, but for Wendy, it’s been five weeks.
“Thank goodness we got this stimulus check,” Wendy said. “I’ll have to pay my bills out of that and then after that, that’s it.”
The state announced one thousand people have been hired to help answer calls, slashing the wait time from two hours to six minutes.
Since she applied March 17, Wendy still hasn’t been able to get through despite the increase in staff.
“I’ve been on the phone 16 to 20 hours a week since then,” Wendy said. “I’ll stay on the phone until 5:30 and usually I’m disconnected at 5:30.”
On Monday she says she was on the phone from 9:30 until 3:30 before getting disconnected. She still has never talked to a real person and keeps getting recorded messages.
“You go to bed worrying and you get up and you worry and you think I got to get back on the phone today,” Wendy said.
The state said a new automated call system will help with the flood of people calling to see when their check is coming, but watch out. Some people say their phones are labeling those calls as potential spam.
Shelley Driskell filed March 20 and was set to get paid April 8, but she’s also gotten lost in the recording runaround. Despite checking online every day and getting recorded messages, she only got one call back from an employee who said they couldn’t help.
“When she transferred me, it was another recording,” Shelley said.
The state is averaging about 13,000 new claims and 25,000 phone calls every day. The total number of claims is nearing the size of Louisville’s population.
No matter how frustrated you are getting, do not reapply or open another claim. That's the main thing slowing things down.
The state says its number one priority is making good on delayed payments for people who have been waiting more than two weeks.
“It’s not enough until every Kentuckian has what they need, so we will continue to work as hard as we can,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said.
Coleman and Governor Andy Beshear have admitted the old unemployment insurance system is not on par with what it needs to be right now.
Meanwhile, many like Wendy and Shelley are just left hanging in the balance.
“It’s just not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel that’s scary,” Shelley said.
