Union deal means JBS workers to get pay hike, more PPE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1,200 meatpacking workers at Louisville’s JBS plant working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic will be receiving increased pay and better protections thanks to a national agreement between their union and the company.
Under the deal announced Sunday by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, starting today and lasting through May 30, JBS employees will receive an additional $4 an hour in pay increases. The hourly pay hike is in addition to a $600 bonus that was previously announced.
JBS also announced the following changes at its plants:
- Employees will have access to enhanced personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, and face shields.
- Installation of plexiglass shields in areas of plants where social distancing is not possible.
- Expanded cafeterias and breakrooms in JBS plants will allow workers to better practice social distancing.
- Enhanced cleaning in common areas and plants will further strengthen safety measures.
“In the face of this pandemic, the safety of JBS workers and all our meatpacking members is paramount," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement. "The UFCW has worked throughout this national health crisis to ensure that our union members are protected and millions of Americans continue to have access to the food they need.
“We applaud JBS and our UFCW Locals for coming to an agreement that recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of these brave men and women by giving them an additional $4 an hour and, more importantly, access to the personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, and face shields that they need to do their jobs safely.
“We hope JBS’s leadership sends a message to all other companies - union and non-union. Now, more than ever, it is critical that not only is our food supply protected, but that food processing and meatpacking workers are protected as they perform such an essential role during this health crisis.”
UFCW represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers across the United States.
