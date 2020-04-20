UPS donates $300,000, masks to Louisville-area organizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS donated money and masks to Louisville-area organizations that are serving people hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
In total, UPS gave $297,000 to 10 local non-profits in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
“Helping communities is in UPS’s blood. It’s in the heritage of UPS to help out groups in need. Our communities are where are employees are, so supporting them is our priority,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said.
Non-profits to receive the donations:
• One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund - $100,000
• Volunteers of America - $25,000
• Uspiritus (Bellewood & Brooklawn) - $25,000
• Ronald McDonald House - $25,000
• Association of Community Ministries - $25,000
• SOS International - $25,000
• Waterstep - $25,000
• Family Scholar House - $25,000
• Kentucky Refugee Ministries - $17,000
• Masjid Bilal Islamic Center - $5,000
On top of monetary donations, UPS donated 400 masks to Cedar Lake Lodge, an assisted-living facility.
