Virtual or drive-in commencement ceremonies possible for Ky. schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has asked schools in Kentucky to discontinue in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year.
“It shouldn’t have been a surprise. It’s something that virtually every state now is having to do. Ohio, Indiana even Tennessee announced it,” Beshear said Monday.
Speaking in Frankfort, the governor said his recommendation was in line with the newly released guidelines from the White House as well as Kentucky’s own benchmarks for reopening the state’s economy.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, schools across the commonwealth will still need to reach 1,062 instructional hours.
Monday’s announcement comes after Beshear held a conference call with Kentucky school superintendents. Beshear asked all schools to continue non-traditional instruction (NTI) and food service for the rest of the year. Beshear previously asked schools to extend NTI through April.
In Kentucky’s largest school district, JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said NTI has been successful so far.
“We are seeing such great participation. Week one, 92% of students participated in NTI,” Pollio said. “Make sure seniors you’re doing that NTI work because we want to make sure you graduate.”
In Frankfort, the governor also had message for graduating seniors.
“It doesn’t look like at this stage we’re going to be able have a regular in-person graduation and certainly can’t have an in-person prom,” Beshear said.
The governor said virtual or drive-in commencement ceremonies are being considered. Beshear went on to thank students for their sacrifice and encouraged creative ways to celebrate.
“Just because you wont be there for an in-person type of service doesn’t mean that your achievement isn’t just as amazing,” Beshear said.
For JCPS students, a graduation of some kind still looks possible. In a JCPS Weekly Wrap Up video Friday, Pollio said the school district was committed to a commencement “whenever it’s safer.”
“Seniors, class of 2020, we’re really planning, doing some things special things for you,” Pollio said. “Our communications department is working on some school based videos that we can put out to help you at least remember the great times you had at your school.”
The governor reminded students Monday of their unique role in history amid an unprecedented school year.
“It’s not fair, it’s not. But a worldwide pandemic has hit us, and those of you who are missing out on these opportunities, we need your help and we need your sacrifice,” he said. “Ultimately, the experience you are losing is hard, but your willingness to do it is going to help us save lives.”
